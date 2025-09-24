Senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal dies in Islamabad road accident

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal on Tuesday passed away after a road accident. He was 56.

His son, Nouman Mazhar, while talking to Dawn, said that on Monday his father’s motorbike slipped near T-Chowk due to which he sustained a head injury. He was initially shifted to Polyclinic, but later referred to Pims. “However, on Tuesday morning, his death was announced by the doctors,” he said.

The deceased is survived by his widow and two sons. Qul will be held today at his residence in Atomic Energy Employees Housing Society, Rawat. The funeral prayer was held at Atomic Energy Employees Housing Society, and burial took place at Model Town Humak graveyard.

Former minister Fawad Chaudhry, Bilal Azhar Kiani and several journalists attended the funeral prayer.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the journalist. In their messages, they extended condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

Lauding the services of Mazhar Iqbal, they said he had played a prominent role in promoting freedom of the press and democratic values.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025