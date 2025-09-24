E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal dies in Islamabad road accident

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 11:43am
Senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal
Senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Senior journalist Mazhar Iqbal on Tuesday passed away after a road accident. He was 56.

His son, Nouman Mazhar, while talking to Dawn, said that on Monday his father’s motorbike slipped near T-Chowk due to which he sustained a head injury. He was initially shifted to Polyclinic, but later referred to Pims. “However, on Tuesday morning, his death was announced by the doctors,” he said.

The deceased is survived by his widow and two sons. Qul will be held today at his residence in Atomic Energy Employees Housing Society, Rawat. The funeral prayer was held at Atomic Energy Employees Housing Society, and burial took place at Model Town Humak graveyard.

Former minister Fawad Chaudhry, Bilal Azhar Kiani and several journalists attended the funeral prayer.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar expressed grief and sorrow over the death of the journalist. In their messages, they extended condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased.

Lauding the services of Mazhar Iqbal, they said he had played a prominent role in promoting freedom of the press and democratic values.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...