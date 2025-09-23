Everyone keeping silent is an accomplice to this barbarity: Erdogan on Gaza conflict

Referring to Israel’s devastating military campaign in Gaza, the Turkish president says, “We cannot continue with this madness anymore,” Al Jazeera reports.

“We have to have a ceasefire in Gaza as soon as possible,” Erdogan said.

“Attacks should stop, humanitarian aid should be able to enter with no obstacles,” he added, calling for those committing genocide to be held accountable.

“Everyone who is keeping silent is an accomplice to this barbarity,” the Turkish president said, urging world leaders “to stand firm alongside the oppressed Palestinians and alongside humanity”.

“Why are your people back home reacting to the barbarity in Gaza? Do show courage to take action here. Fulfil your humanitarian duty towards Gaza, where children are raising children.”