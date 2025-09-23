Recognition of Palestinian state brings no relief for exhausted Gazans

Israel’s military has pushed deeper towards the most populated areas of Gaza City, a painful reminder for Gazans that Western powers’ recognition of a Palestinian state does not mean an end to the horrors of conflict as tanks approach, Reuters reports.

Israel pressed on with its Gaza offensive a day after dozens of world leaders gathered at the United Nations to embrace a Palestinian state, a landmark diplomatic shift after nearly two years of fighting that faces resistance from Israel and its close ally, the United States.

Local health authorities said Israeli fire has killed at least 22 people across the Gaza Strip, 18 of them in Gaza City, and the Gaza health ministry said hospitals in the enclave will run out of fuel in the coming few days, endangering lives.

