Trump views Palestine recognition as ‘reward to Hamas’: White House

US President Donald Trump views the moves by a number of Western countries to recognise a Palestinian state as a “reward to Hamas”, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt says, according to Al Jazeera.

Speaking to reporters, Leavitt said Trump did not agree with the decision.

“He feels this does not do anything to release the hostages which is the primary goal right now in Gaza, does nothing to end this conflict and bring this war to a close,” said Leavitt.

She added: “Frankly, he believes it’s a reward to Hamas … He believes these decisions are just more talk and not enough action from some of our friends and allies.”