E-Paper | September 23, 2025

Trump views Palestine recognition as ‘reward to Hamas’: White House

Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 12:40pm

US President Donald Trump views the moves by a number of Western countries to recognise a Palestinian state as a “reward to Hamas”, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt says, according to Al Jazeera.

Speaking to reporters, Leavitt said Trump did not agree with the decision.

“He feels this does not do anything to release the hostages which is the primary goal right now in Gaza, does nothing to end this conflict and bring this war to a close,” said Leavitt.

She added: “Frankly, he believes it’s a reward to Hamas … He believes these decisions are just more talk and not enough action from some of our friends and allies.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt delivers remarks during her first daily briefing at the White House, in Washington, US, on January 28, 2025. — Reuters/File
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt delivers remarks during her first daily briefing at the White House, in Washington, US, on January 28, 2025. — Reuters/File

Opinion

Elite pact

Elite pact

Arifa Noor
Domestically, the Pak-Saudi pact is being viewed exactly the same way as some past moments.

Editorial

Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...
No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...