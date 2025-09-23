E-Paper | September 23, 2025

EU states united on need for two-state solution, stopping war: European Council chief

Published September 23, 2025 Updated September 23, 2025 11:41am

Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, says while not every one of its 27 members recognises a Palestinian state, all are committed to a two-state solution and ending the onslaught in Gaza.

Speaking to Al Jazeera at the United Nations in New York, Costa said the latest moves by France, Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta and Monaco meant “the majority” of its members now recognised Palestine.

“Some of them believe it’s not yet the right moment to recognise Palestine,” he said. “But all of them are supporting the project and the idea of the two-state solution.”

What was most important, he said, is that everyone is engaged to stop this onslaught.

“This is time to stop this massacre,” he said. “It’s very important for Israel to understand they are losing friends around the world.”

European Council President Antonio Costa attends a press conference on the day of a European Union summit in Brussels, Belgium, on March 20. — Reuters/File
