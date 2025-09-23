READ: World leaders rally behind Palestinian statehood at UN, defying US and Israel

Dozens of world leaders gathered at the United Nations on Monday to embrace a Palestinian state, a landmark diplomatic shift nearly two years into the Gaza onslaught that faces fierce resistance from Israel and its close ally the United States, Reuters reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that his country would recognise Palestine statehood at a meeting he convened with Saudi Arabia — a milestone that could boost Palestinian morale but appeared unlikely to change much on the ground.

Ahead of this week’s UN General Assembly, Luxembourg, Malta, Belgium and Monaco also joined the more than three-quarters of the 193 UN members who already recognise a Palestinian state.

