CM Bugti vows dignified repatriation of Afghans

Saleem Shahid Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 10:14am

• CM warns strict action against officials involved in disrespectful behaviour
• Orders special care for women, children and elderly persons

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has reaffirmed that the ongoing repatriation of Afghan refugees will be conducted in a transparent, well-organised and dignified manner, ensuring the self-respect of every individual.

“Special care will be extended to women, children, and the elderly Afghan refugees. Any disrespectful behaviour during the process will result in strict disciplinary action,” he said.

He made these remarks while presiding over a high-level meeting on Thursday that reviewed the repatriation process of Afghan refugees and the law and order situation in Qila Abdullah district.

The chief minister stressed that the provincial government is implementing the federal policy on repatriation in close coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Hamza Shafqaat, Principal Secretary Babar Khan, Inspector General of Police Muhammad Tahir, Levies Director General Abdul Ghaffar Magsi, Quetta Division Commissioner Shahzeb Kakar and Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Balochistan Arbab Talib. The Zhob DIG, deputy commissioners and district police officers of Qila Abdullah and Chaman also participated via video link.

Hamza Shafqaat briefed the meeting on the repatriation process and security arrangements.

The chief minister issued clear directives that women, children and elderly persons must be given special attention and that any humiliating or disrespectful behaviour would not be tolerated under any circumstances. He warned that complaints of insulting conduct would lead to immediate action against the officials concerned.

He instructed that maximum assistance and facilitation must be ensured during the repatriation process, including the temporary recruitment of female security personnel to assist women. He underlined that the government’s foremost priority is to complete the repatriation process while upholding human dignity.

The meeting also reviewed the law and order situation in Qila Abdullah. The chief minister ordered that all criminal elements in the district be eliminated without delay, with indiscriminate operations carried out regardless of the jurisdiction of Levies or police. CM Bugti directed the divisional and district administration to take immediate steps for peace restoration and submit daily progress reports to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Published in Dawn, September 19th, 2025

