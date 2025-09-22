Nasser Medical Complex says children ‘piled up in corridors’ amid shortages

The Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis has warned of a “real disaster” as overcrowding and shortages are having a major impact on children, Al Jazeera reports.

“A painful scene in Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, where dozens of children are piled up in corridors and between rooms due to insufficient beds, and their families are forced to sit on the floor amid acute shortage of medicines and care,” the hospital said in a statement posted on Facebook.

It added that the displacement from the north of Gaza has overwhelmed its capacity, while “the nursery department is in for a real disaster, when three children are placed in one incubator”.