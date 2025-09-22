E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Nasser Medical Complex says children ‘piled up in corridors’ amid shortages

Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 11:24pm

The Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis has warned of a “real disaster” as overcrowding and shortages are having a major impact on children, Al Jazeera reports.

“A painful scene in Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, where dozens of children are piled up in corridors and between rooms due to insufficient beds, and their families are forced to sit on the floor amid acute shortage of medicines and care,” the hospital said in a statement posted on Facebook.

It added that the displacement from the north of Gaza has overwhelmed its capacity, while “the nursery department is in for a real disaster, when three children are placed in one incubator”.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...