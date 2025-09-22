E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Israel to skip UN Security Council meeting on Gaza

Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 09:59pm

Israel will skip an emergency UN Security Council meeting on Gaza scheduled for Tuesday because of the Jewish New Year, its envoy to the UN said, calling the timing “regrettable”, AFP reports.

As a country directly affected by the deliberations of the UN’s top security body, Israel had been invited to address the Council’s discussion of the devastating conflict in Gaza on the sidelines of the UN’s high-level week.

“I wish to inform you that the delegation of Israel will not participate in this meeting, as it coincides with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year,” Ambassador Danny Danon said in a separate letter to the rotating Security Council president.

“Despite Israel’s request to the presidency and council members to reschedule, the meeting remains set for that date — one of the most significant in the Jewish calendar, marking the start of the High Holy Days.”

