Qatar welcomes recognition of Palestine by Western nations

Qatar has lauded the recognition of Palestine by Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and Portugal, according to a statement posted on their X account.

Calling the recognitions “a victory for the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people”, Qatar’s foreign ministry added that the recognitions are in line with international legitimacy, relevant Security Council resolutions, and the New York Declaration regarding the implementation of the two-state solution.

“They (the recognitions) also contribute to enhancing the prospects of achieving a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace in the region,” the statement read. “The [foreign] ministry reiterates Qatar’s call to all countries that have not yet recognised the State of Palestine to take similar steps that reflect their commitment to international law.”