Children among 5 killed in Israeli drone strikes in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike has killed five people, including three children, in the southern Lebanese town of Bint Jbeil, Reuters quotes Lebanon’s health ministry as saying.

Lebanon’s state news agency said the strike hit a motorbike and a vehicle, wounding two others.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said in a statement that a father and his three children were among the dead, with the mother wounded. He said they held US citizenship.

“While the situation is fluid, so far, indications are that the five killed were not US citizens. In fact, one had an unused immigrant visa petition in the past,” a US State Department spokesperson said.

The Israeli military claimed it killed a Hezbollah member in the strike but that “several uninvolved civilians were killed”.