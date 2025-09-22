‘Detention, torture’ of lawyer: Court orders case against SHO, four constables

BAHAWALPUR: Vehari Additional Sessions Judge and Justice of Peace Tariq Mahmood Shad ordered registration of a case against Thingi Station House Officer (SHO)Zaman Liquat and four constables for alleged arrest and torture of a lawyer the other day.

Complainant lawyer Irfan Sahar accused the SHO and four constables of kidnapping and keeping him in illegal custody, during which he was allegedly subjected to torture by the policemen.

He also alleged that the police officials also snatched his mobile phone, an ATM card and Rs35,000 cash from him.

On the other hand, the police officials denied the lawyer’s arrest and torture.

However, the court expressed dissatisfaction over police officials’ report and ordered the registration of a case against them.

DEPORTED: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested two passengers landing at the Multan airport for being deported from Doha, Qatar, at Multan airport on Sunday.

According to the FIA, the passengers -- Muhammad Ayub and Muhammad Arif --arrived by Flight No OV-537 of a private airline from Doha.

The FIA officials, during immigration process, found they had been deported by Qatari authorities and arrested them.

They were shifted to the FIA’s Multan circle office for investigation.

BOY RAPED: A shopkeeper and his friend allegedly raped a Class X student after intoxicating him in the limits of Sara-i-Sidhu police station in Khanewal district.

According to police sources, the suspect also recorded a video of the sexual assault and showed it to the victim after he regained consciousness, to blackmail him.

The victim, however, informed his father about the incident, who reported the matter to police. The police claimed that after the registration of the case, both suspects have been arrested.

FLOOD: After the floodwater recedes from their native rural areas, the affected people have started returning home from Lodhran flood relief camps on Sunday.

According to Lodhran district administration, the first batch of about 100 displaced persons, including, women and children, left the camp set up at the Government Degree College for Boys for their native areas.

To facilitate the displaced persons, the district administration provided them with transport. Assistant commissioner (AC) Ms Irum Shehzadi, who bid them farewell on the behalf of DC Dr Lubna Nazir, also gave ration to each of the returning family.

