Australia recognises ‘independent and sovereign State of Palestine’: PM

Australia “formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine”, AFP reports, quoting Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

“In doing so, Australia recognises the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own,” Albanese said in a statement as his country joined other major Western nations in increasing pressure on Israel to end the conflict in Gaza.

“Today’s act of recognition reflects Australia’s longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, which has always been the only path to enduring peace and security for the Israeli and the Palestinian peoples.”