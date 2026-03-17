E-Paper | March 17, 2026

3,000 federal personnel to be deployed in Balochistan

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 07:49am
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chairs a meeting on law and order, alongside Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.—APP
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti chairs a meeting on law and order, alongside Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.—APP
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• Centre, provinces plan crackdown on ‘anti-state’ social media propaganda
• FIA to bolster ranks with local recruits; aims to curb smuggling and extortion

QUETTA: Federal and provincial governments agreed on Monday to deploy around 3,000 Federal Constabulary personnel in Balochistan to establish sustainable peace in the province, officials said.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting on law and order, chaired jointly by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti in Quetta.

In the first phase, two wings of the force will assume responsibility for sensitive areas to improve law and order, officials said.

The meeting also reviewed the repatriation of Afghan refugees, measures to curb hawala and hundi money transfer systems, the elimination of extortion and efforts to prevent smuggling.

Mr Naqvi assured the Balochistan government of the federal government’s full support in maintaining stability.

“The federation will continue to cooperate with the Balochistan government to ensure peace and stability and to eliminate terrorism in the province,” he said.

The minister added that assistance would be provided to enhance the professional capacity of the Balochistan police, including modern training and resources.

During the meeting, officials also decided that the Federal Investigation Agency would be made more active in Balochistan. All vacant posts in the agency will be filled with local recruits to provide employment opportunities and enhance its performance at the local level.

The federal and provincial governments also agreed to effectively monitor anti-state activities on social media and to intensify legal action against individuals who spread “baseless propaganda against the state and national institutions”.

Chief Minister Bugti said his provincial government was taking firm steps to eliminate terrorism, adding that the state’s writ would be ensured under all circumstances.

“The fight against terrorism is not only the responsibility of security forces but a collective struggle of the entire nation, requiring national unity and solidarity,” he said. “There will be no compromise on the rule of law.”

Bugti noted that the situation in the province had improved significantly due to the government’s effective strategy. He said highways were no longer being blocked in the name of protests and that unrest would be defeated through joint efforts.

Published in Dawn, March 17th, 2026

Pakistan

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