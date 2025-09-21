Public Accounts Committee warns of ‘ruthless accountability’ over Balochistan energy scandals

QUETTA: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Balochistan Assembly has sounded the alarm over massive irregularities and financial mismanagement worth billions of rupees in the provincial energy department, warning of ruthless accountability if lapses persist.

The disclosures came during a PAC meeting, chaired by Asghar Ali Tareen, where members grilled energy officials over unverified payments, unchecked subsidies, and unutilised funds.

Audit officials revealed that in fiscal year 2021–22, the department was allocated Rs10.4 billion but spent only Rs8 billion, while Rs2.31bn lapsed unused. Lawmakers condemned the mismanagement, calling it irresponsible budgeting and ineffective use of funds.

Committee members Fazal Qadir Mandokhail, Wali Muhammad Noor­zai, Rehmat Saleh Baloch, and Safia Bibi, along with Opposition Leader Younis Aziz Zehri, joined in censuring officials.

Mr Noorzai dismissed the department’s excuse of vacant posts as “unacceptable,” saying wastage of 30 per cent of funds was “a serious crime.”

Mr Mandokhail vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice.

The committee decided to write to the chief secretary, directing that any secretary who fails to return more than 5pc of unspent funds to the finance department will face strict disciplinary action.

Audit records showed that Rs10 billion was paid to K-Electric and Rs30 billion to Qesco for subsidised tube wells without meter readings — based solely on estimates. Members blasted this as “open malpractice”.

Chairman Tareen reminded the department that an inquiry had been ordered back in 2021 but never complied with. “If this attitude continues, we will refer the case to NAB,” he warned.

Mr Baloch termed the practice “sheer looting,” while the chairman said issuing multi-billion-rupee bills without records amounted to a crime.

Arrears

PAC members were stunned to learn that Balochistan’s landlords owe Qesco Rs500 billion in arrears, while government departments owe Rs54 billion.

Yet, despite such staggering figures, electricity supply outside Quetta is restricted to just three to four hours a day — a glaring sign of gross mismanagement.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025