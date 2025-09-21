E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Public Accounts Committee warns of ‘ruthless accountability’ over Balochistan energy scandals

Saleem Shahid Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 09:29am

QUETTA: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Balochistan Assembly has sounded the alarm over massive irregularities and financial mismanagement worth billions of rupees in the provincial energy department, warning of ruthless accountability if lapses persist.

The disclosures came during a PAC meeting, chaired by Asghar Ali Tareen, where members grilled energy officials over unverified payments, unchecked subsidies, and unutilised funds.

Audit officials revealed that in fiscal year 2021–22, the department was allocated Rs10.4 billion but spent only Rs8 billion, while Rs2.31bn lapsed unused. Lawmakers condemned the mismanagement, calling it irresponsible budgeting and ineffective use of funds.

Committee members Fazal Qadir Mandokhail, Wali Muhammad Noor­zai, Rehmat Saleh Baloch, and Safia Bibi, along with Opposition Leader Younis Aziz Zehri, joined in censuring officials.

Officials grilled over unverified payments, unutilised funds

Mr Noorzai dismissed the department’s excuse of vacant posts as “unacceptable,” saying wastage of 30 per cent of funds was “a serious crime.”

Mr Mandokhail vowed that those responsible would be brought to justice.

The committee decided to write to the chief secretary, directing that any secretary who fails to return more than 5pc of unspent funds to the finance department will face strict disciplinary action.

Audit records showed that Rs10 billion was paid to K-Electric and Rs30 billion to Qesco for subsidised tube wells without meter readings — based solely on estimates. Members blasted this as “open malpractice”.

Chairman Tareen reminded the department that an inquiry had been ordered back in 2021 but never complied with. “If this attitude continues, we will refer the case to NAB,” he warned.

Mr Baloch termed the practice “sheer looting,” while the chairman said issuing multi-billion-rupee bills without records amounted to a crime.

Arrears

PAC members were stunned to learn that Balochistan’s landlords owe Qesco Rs500 billion in arrears, while government departments owe Rs54 billion.

Yet, despite such staggering figures, electricity supply outside Quetta is restricted to just three to four hours a day — a glaring sign of gross mismanagement.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...
Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...