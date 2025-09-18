E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Israel says attacker who killed two Israelis on border was Jordanian

Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 08:58pm

Israel said an assailant who killed two Israelis at the main border crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan on Thursday was Jordanian, calling it a result of “incitement”, AFP reports.

“Today, a Jordanian who was supposed to drive a humanitarian aid truck to Gaza, murdered two Israelis at the Allenby border crossing,” the foreign ministry posted on X. “This is yet another result of the vile incitement in Jordan. This is the result of the echoing of Hamas’s campaign of lies. This must stop.“

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...