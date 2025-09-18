Israel says attacker who killed two Israelis on border was Jordanian

Israel said an assailant who killed two Israelis at the main border crossing between the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Jordan on Thursday was Jordanian, calling it a result of “incitement”, AFP reports.

“Today, a Jordanian who was supposed to drive a humanitarian aid truck to Gaza, murdered two Israelis at the Allenby border crossing,” the foreign ministry posted on X. “This is yet another result of the vile incitement in Jordan. This is the result of the echoing of Hamas’s campaign of lies. This must stop.“