Trump says he disagrees with UK recognising Palestine

Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 08:23pm

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has said he and United States President Donald Trump “absolutely agree” on the need for an Israeli-Palestine peace roadmap but the latter has said he disagrees with countries recognising Palestine as a state, Reuters reports.

“We absolutely agree on the need for peace and a road map, because the situation in Gaza is intolerable,” Starmer told reporters after the two men held a bilateral meeting.

Asked about countries recognising a Palestinian state, Trump said: “I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score, one of our few disagreements, actually.”

