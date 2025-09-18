E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Italy says any Israel sanctions must not harm civilians

Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 08:20pm

Italy’s foreign minister has said that any potential EU sanctions on Israel must not harm the civilian population, while reiterating his call for an end to the “bloodbath” in Gaza, AFP reports.

“I repeat it with the utmost clarity: we are firmly opposed to the Israeli occupation of Gaza and any suggestion of forcible transfer of Palestinians from the Strip,” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Senate.

“What is happening in Gaza is an unacceptable tragedy. This bloodbath must end immediately,” he added.

Tajani said Italy would strongly support any new measures against Hamas, as well as further sanctions against violent Israeli settlers and ministers with “unacceptable positions” on the situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

“We will evaluate further proposals for trade sanctions, while understanding that there must be no negative impact on the Israeli civilian population, which, as we know, is multi-ethnic, with significant Arab and Druze populations,” he said.

Tajani also warned that legitimate criticism of the Israeli government’s decisions must not be used as a pretext to fuel antisemitism.

“No one should ever again be afraid because they are Jewish. Never again!” he said.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
Updated 18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

There should be a global, UN-backed arms, economic and diplomatic embargo of Israel until it stops its genocide in Gaza.
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...