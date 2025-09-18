Italy says any Israel sanctions must not harm civilians

Italy’s foreign minister has said that any potential EU sanctions on Israel must not harm the civilian population, while reiterating his call for an end to the “bloodbath” in Gaza, AFP reports.

“I repeat it with the utmost clarity: we are firmly opposed to the Israeli occupation of Gaza and any suggestion of forcible transfer of Palestinians from the Strip,” Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told the Senate.

“What is happening in Gaza is an unacceptable tragedy. This bloodbath must end immediately,” he added.

Tajani said Italy would strongly support any new measures against Hamas, as well as further sanctions against violent Israeli settlers and ministers with “unacceptable positions” on the situation in Gaza and the West Bank.

“We will evaluate further proposals for trade sanctions, while understanding that there must be no negative impact on the Israeli civilian population, which, as we know, is multi-ethnic, with significant Arab and Druze populations,” he said.

Tajani also warned that legitimate criticism of the Israeli government’s decisions must not be used as a pretext to fuel antisemitism.

“No one should ever again be afraid because they are Jewish. Never again!” he said.