Goodbye and goodnight from Japan National Stadium

This is the official end of our live coverage for the men’s javelin final on Day 6.

Four new world champions were crowned tonight in an unexpected turn of events.

USA’s Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone won gold in the women’s 400m that she ran for the first time contrary to her signature 400m hurdles event. Over on the men’s side, Botswana’s Buseng Collen Kebinatship picked up his maiden world title in the men’s 400m.

Leyanis Perez Hernandez of Cuba was crowned women’s triple jump champion to dethrone four-time world champion Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela.

The past six nights at the stadium have been incredible. The stadium that was once spectator-less during the Tokyo Olympics due to Covid-19 has been roaring with excitement as spectators cheered on reigning champions and maiden title winners.

There’s three more days to go for the World Athletics Championships. You can access the results and schedules here.

That’s all from me tonight, so goodbye and goodnight from Tokyo.