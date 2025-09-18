Qatar meets ICC head as it mulls legal action against Israel

Qatar has met with the president of the International Criminal Court (ICC) as it seeks legal action against Israel over its unprecedented strike on its territory last week, AFP reports.

The emirate’s chief negotiator, Mohammed al-Khulaifi, met in The Hague on Wednesday with ICC President Judge Tomoko Akane, as it pursues “every available legal and diplomatic avenue to ensure accountability for those responsible for Israel’s attack on Qatar”, the Qatari official told AFP.

Speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the discussions, the official called Israel’s attack “unlawful”, adding that it “constitutes grave violations of international humanitarian law”.

In a post on X after his meeting with the ICC chief, Khulaifi said his visit had been “part of the work of the team tasked with exploring legal avenues to respond to the illegal Israeli armed attack against the State of Qatar”.