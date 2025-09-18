Here’s the order in which the athletes will be throwing

Up first is Germany’s Julian Weber, the current world lead.

He’s followed by Grenada’s Anderson Peters, who had a massive 89.53m throw last night that even he wasn’t expecting. He took bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympics behind Arshad and Neeraj.

All eyes are on the third thrower of the night — Arshad Nadeem. The Olympic champion almost crashed out of yesterday’s heats but made it to the final on his third throw of 85.28m.

India’s Neeraj Chopra is up in fourth. He’s the reigning champion and won silver at last year’s Olympics.