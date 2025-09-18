‘What’s happening in Gaza is a genocide’: Sadiq Khan

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan has said that he believes that “what’s happening in Gaza is a genocide”, Al Jazeera reports.

“When I see the images of the children starving … when I see the health system in Gaza collapsed; when I see the lack of supplies reaching people in need; when I see the famine that is man-made; when I read the … interim judgement of the ICJ, and then see a UN commission report this week, I think it’s inescapable to draw the conclusion in Gaza we’re seeing, before our very eyes, a genocide,” he was quoted as saying.