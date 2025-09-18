PSX ends flat as inflation concerns weigh

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw a volatile session on Wednesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index closing nearly flat as profit-taking towards the end of the day dragged it into negative territory. The index fluctuated in a wide range, reflecting the market’s response to ongoing economic concerns, particularly the impact of flood-related agricultural losses on inflation.

Inflation remained a key concern for investors, with the latest data from Topline Research indicating that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September is expected to rise by 6.5-7pc year-on-year, up from 3pc in August and 6.93pc in the same month last year. On a month-on-month basis, inflation for September is projected at 3.1pc, the highest in 26 months. The surge is largely attributed to rising food prices, with supply-side disruptions caused by the recent floods exacerbating the situation.

The food segment, in particular, is expected to see an 8.75pc month-on-month increase, potentially marking the highest-ever MoM rise in this category. These inflationary pressures contributed to cautious sentiment in the market, prompting some investors to take profits after recent gains.

The KSE-100 index ended the day at 156,177.82, down by 3.12 points. During the session, it touched an intraday high of 157,197 and a low of 155,960. Positive performances from stocks like Systems Ltd, Lucky Cement, and Bank of Punjab added 322 points to the index, but these gains were offset by losses in companies such as Hub Power, Meezan Bank, Oil and Gas Development Com­pany, Pakistan Petr­oleum, and United Bank, which collectively pulled the index down by 278 points.

Ali Najib, Deputy Head of Trading at Arif Habib Ltd, described the session as a “classic tug-of-war,” with the index swinging within a narrow 1,236-point range before ultimately closing almost unc­hanged.

Market liquidity impr­oved, with trading volume rising by 10.56pc to 1.49bn shares, while the traded value increased by 12.87pc to Rs48.8bn. WorldCall Telecom rem­ained the top traded stock, with 137.7m shares exc­hanged. Looking ahead, ana­­lysts expect the market to consolidate within the range of 155,000 to 158,000 points, with 154,000 serving as a potential support level in case of profit-taking dips.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025