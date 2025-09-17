E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Despite economic pressures, electricity prices, taxes have reduced: Ipsos

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:59am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan shows a return to pre-conflict (Pakistan-India) levels despite the fact that economic pressures such as inflation, unemployment, and poverty persist. However, there is a notable reduction in the perceived burden of high electricity prices and taxes due to government efforts.

Optimism concerning personal financial situations has increased, particularly among young Pakistanis and the middle class, showing confidence in personal finance and job security.

These are the findings of the market research company Ipsos’s Consumer Confidence Index. Data was collected through over 1,000 telephonic interviews from all four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. Interviews were conducted between August 15 to 20.

According to findings, one in four Pakistanis believe the country is on the right track. Optimism is higher among males, urban population, middle-income groups, and in Punjab.

“Perceptions of the country moving in the right direction have returned closer to pre-conflict levels, following a spike after the Pakistan-India conflict in May,” it stated.

Economic concerns remain high with rising inflation, unemployment and poverty though burden of taxes and electricity prices have reduced since second quarter of the ongoing year.

Findings show that one in six Pakistanis believe the country’s economic condition is strong, with optimism higher among the upper and middle classes.

Around 12pc of Pakistanis feel comfortable with the household purchase while one in three Pakistanis expect the economy to get stronger in the next six months, with middle class being the most optimistic.

About two in five Pakistanis expect their personal financial conditions to improve in the next six months. This optimism is higher among young Pakistanis, the middle class and residents of Sindh.

Findings show that about two in 10 Pakistanis feel secure about their jobs, with youth and middle to upper-middle income groups being most confident, signaling a positive trend.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

