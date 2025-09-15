E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Pakistan again holds interest rate at 11pc as floods stoke inflation fears

Dawn.com | Reuters Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 04:43pm
This photo shows the State Bank of Pakistan Museum building, in Karachi, on Oct 30, 2024. — Muskaan Mujahid/File
This photo shows the State Bank of Pakistan Museum building, in Karachi, on Oct 30, 2024. — Muskaan Mujahid/File

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) maintained its policy rate steady at 11 per cent on Monday for a third straight meeting as policymakers weighed inflation risks from flood-hit crops against a fragile economic recovery.

After slashing the interest rate by 1,000bps from 22pc since June 2024 in seven intervals, the central bank has maintained it at 11pc since May. However, the business community had expressed disappointment over the decision.

“The Monetary Policy Committee decided to keep the policy rate unchanged at 11 per cent in its meeting held on September 15, 2025,” the SBP said on its website, adding that a detailed statement will be released shortly.

After dropping below the 155,000-point mark on Friday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange saw signs of recovery ahead of today’s meeting as it gained 1,138.1 points at 10:24am to reach 155,577.78.

The PSX fluctuated during the day, dropping as low as 154,486.21 points, before surging to 155,452.89 at 3:14pm following the MPC announcement.

This screengrab from PSX’s data portal shows the PSX activity till 3:14pm on Sept 15, 2025.
This screengrab from PSX’s data portal shows the PSX activity till 3:14pm on Sept 15, 2025.

Floods in the country, which have caused losses estimated at billions of rupees due to crop and land damage, have added pressure to inflation, particularly in agriculture-based products. There has been a significant price increase for items such as rice and vegetables.

Business stakeholders have expressed divergent views on the impact of floods on supply chains, with some citing delays in interprovincial cargo movement and crop damage, while others insisted supplies of food, fuel, and medicines remain normal.

Last month, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb noted that there was a “room” for lowering the policy rate by the end of this year, but stressed that it was the purview of the SBP and its MPC.

A recent survey conducted by the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute revealed that 92pc of respondents expected the interest rate to remain unchanged, despite trade and industry groups calling for further cuts to stimulate economic activity.

The MPC had kept the rate steady at its last meeting in July, citing potential inflation risks from rising energy prices and geopolitical tensions, even though inflation had been moderating.

More to follow

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...