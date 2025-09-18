Doctors Without Borders voices outrage over nurse’s death from Israeli strike

GENEVA: Doctors Without Borders said on Wednesday it was appalled by the death of one of its nurses, who died from shrapnel wounds caused by an Israeli air strike near his tent five days earlier.

The nurse, Hussein Alnajjar, was a father of three who worked at the international organisation’s clinic in Deir al Balah and Khan Yunis since January of last year.

His sister-in-law and nephew were injured in the same air strike. He is the thirteenth Doctors Without Borders medic to be killed since the war in Gaza began.

“We are outraged that military violence continues to kill our Palestinian colleagues,” the organisation said in a statement.

At least 540 aid workers have been killed in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza since Oct 2023.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025