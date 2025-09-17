Men’s javelin finals at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025

Anushe Engineer reports from the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.
Arshad Nadeem crashed out of the medal race after fouling his fourth throw; his best reached 82.75m.
Keshorn Walcott wins gold with a season’s best 88.16m throw in his fourth attempt.
Anderson Peters takes silver with his throw of 87.38m in his second attempt.
Curtis Thompson will take the bronze medal for his throw of 86.67m.
India’s Sachin Yadav is the leading South Asian in the standings, with a throw of 86.27m for fourth place; Neeraj Chopra finished in eighth place.