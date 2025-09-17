E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Men’s javelin finals at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025

Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 04:48pm

Anushe Engineer reports from the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

  • Arshad Nadeem crashed out of the medal race after fouling his fourth throw; his best reached 82.75m.

  • Keshorn Walcott wins gold with a season’s best 88.16m throw in his fourth attempt.

  • Anderson Peters takes silver with his throw of 87.38m in his second attempt.

  • Curtis Thompson will take the bronze medal for his throw of 86.67m.

  • India’s Sachin Yadav is the leading South Asian in the standings, with a throw of 86.27m for fourth place; Neeraj Chopra finished in eighth place.

