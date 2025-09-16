Parts of Punjab to receive fresh monsoon showers from today: PDMA

The Punjab PDMA has forecast more rain for many parts of the province from today, under a fresh monsoon spell which is expected to continue till September 19.

PDMA, in a statement, said rainfall is expected in “Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Sahiwal, Kasur, Jhang, Sargodha, and Mianwali.”

“Heavy rainfall may lead to the swelling of rivers and canals in Rawalpindi, Murree, and Galiyat between Sept 18 and 19,” the statement added.

Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed, in a separate statement, said there is also a “risk of flooding in major cities, and authorities remain on high alert in light of the forecast”.