Work on Chitral-Shandur Road enters slow lane

CHITRAL: Residents of Chitral have expressed concern over the stoppage of asphalt work on the Chitral-Shandur Road soon after the Prime Minister’s Inspection Team (PMIT) visiting the project left for Islamabad.

Shabbir Ahmed Khan, chairman of Chitral Development Movement (CDM), a civil society organisation overseeing different development projects, told Dawn that work on the site had been stopped for the last three days.

He said on public complaints about the slow pace of work and substandard quality, the federal government had sent the PMIT to Chitral, which inspected the road from Chew Bridge in Chitral city to Booni in Upper Chitral.

Mr Ahmed regretted that work on the project was accelerated a day before the arrival of PMIT, but entered the slow lane soon after the team’s departure.

Residents complain NHA unmoved despite three visits of PM’s inspection team

He regretted that during his visit, PMIT chairman Brig retired Ranjha had announced to complete the asphalting of the Chitral-Booni section of the road (75kms) till October end, but work continued on snail’s pace.

Syed Burhan Shah, a member of CDM, and Mroi village chairman Abdul Ghafar Lal said the road project had already been delayed by four years due to ‘apathy’ of National Highway Authority, which is the executing agency.

They also castigated the PMIT for its apathetic attitude towards the project as its inspection for three times since February did not make any difference regarding the acceleration of work on the site.

They regretted that the PMIT had yet to take notice of the substandard work of the project as the breast and retaining walls crumbled during snowfall last winter.

Project director, Asad Rahat, could not be contacted despite repeated phone calls.

WORKSHOP: Takal Welfare Organisation (TWO) in collaboration with Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) organised a training workshop for women farmers in Darosh-II union council of Lower Chitral, under its restoring social services and climate resilience project.

The theme of the workshop was ‘climate smart agriculture and off-season vegetable cultivation’, which was aimed to impart practical skills to women farmers for sustainable agriculture, improved employment and economic independence.

The training was attended by 20 women and 10 male farmers, who were given special training on tunnel farming and climate smart techniques by agricultural expert from Peshawar, Noor Islam.

At the end of the workshop, agricultural kits and medicines were also distributed among the women farmers.

Sikandar Khan, assistant director agriculture, said the initiative was a milestone viz-a-viz empowering women and making agriculture sustainable.

He said such initiatives would not only improve the livelihoods of local farmers but also strengthen the commitment towards inclusive community development and national sovereignty.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025