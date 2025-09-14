E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Veteran sports journalist Syed Muhammad Sufi passes away in Karachi

Dawn.com Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 03:43pm
Syed Muhammad Sufi — Photo courtesy Geo News
Syed Muhammad Sufi — Photo courtesy Geo News

Veteran sports journalist Syed Muhammad Sufi has passed away in Karachi on Sunday.

According to Geo News, where he was a sports editor, Sufi was 80 and died after a prolonged illness.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), among others, expressed grief and sorrow over Sufi’s death in a condolence message.

“The PCB management, along with its staff, extends heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prays that the Almighty grants the departed soul eternal peace and gives strength to the family and loved ones to bear this irreparable loss.”

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi also condoled his death, remembering him as a “man of fine personality”.

He posted on X that Sufi had always been vocal for the betterment and promotion of the game and the betterment of players.

“Personally, he was always very supportive of me. His death marks the end of a great chapter in sports journalism in Pakistan,” he added, praying for the veteran journalist.

Similarly, sports journalist Faizan Lakhani also dubbed Sufi’s death an “end of an era”.

“Syed Muhammad Sufi, Geo’s Sports Editor and a towering figure in sports journalism, has passed away. For 60 years, he served the profession with dedication, guiding and mentoring generations of journalists. A huge loss. May Allah bless his soul,” he posted on X.

According to Geo News, Sufi worked with several media outlets, including Geo News and Daily Jang, with which he had been associated for more than 30 years.

