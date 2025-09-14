Veteran sports journalist Syed Muhammad Sufi passes away at 80 in Karachi

Veteran sports journalist Syed Muhammad Sufi has passed away in Karachi on Sunday. He was 80 and died after a prolonged illness.

Sufi is survived by his wife and four sons.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), among others, expressed grief and sorrow over Sufi’s death in a condolence message.

“The PCB management, along with its staff, extends heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prays that the Almighty grants the departed soul eternal peace and gives strength to the family and loved ones to bear this irreparable loss.”

Separately, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi also paid a tribute to the late journalist,

describing his passing as the end of a golden era in sports journalism.

Naqvi lauded Sufi’s lifelong dedication to promoting sports, particularly cricket, and said that his journalistic legacy would be cherished and remembered.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah also expressed grief over Sufi’s death in a statement.

Former cricketer Shahid Afridi also condoled his death, remembering him as a “man of fine personality”.

He posted on X that Sufi had always been vocal for the betterment and promotion of the game and the betterment of players.

“Personally, he was always very supportive of me. His death marks the end of a great chapter in sports journalism in Pakistan,” he added, praying for the veteran journalist.

Similarly, sports journalist Faizan Lakhani also dubbed Sufi’s death an “end of an era”.

“Syed Muhammad Sufi, Geo’s Sports Editor and a towering figure in sports journalism, has passed away. For 60 years, he served the profession with dedication, guiding and mentoring generations of journalists. A huge loss. May Allah bless his soul,” he posted on X.

According to Geo News, where Sufi was a sports editor, the veteran journalist had worked with several media outlets. These included Geo News and Daily Jang, with which he had been associated for more than 30 years, according to the news website.

Additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali