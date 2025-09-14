US State Dept terms ‘unilateral’ recognition of Palestinian state ‘anti-Israel’ action

Ahead of Marco Rubio’s visit to Israel, State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said the diplomatic chief would show “our commitment to fight anti-Israel actions, including unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state that rewards Hamas terrorism”.

“He will also emphasise our shared goals: ensuring Hamas never rules over Gaza again and bringing all the hostages home.”

At home, opponents of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government have sought to put pressure on ministers to end the offensive in return for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.