Rubio to begin Israel visit today in aftermath of Qatar strike

Top US diplomat Marco Rubio will begin a visit to Israel today, after expressing the Trump administration’s unwavering support for its ally in the offensive against Hamas following a strike in Qatar that drew broad criticism of Israel, AFP reports.

The trip is taking place after US President Donald Trump rebuked Israel over the unprecedented attack against Hamas leaders meeting in an upscale neighbourhood of Doha on Tuesday.

Before departing for the region on Saturday, Rubio told reporters that while Trump was “not happy” about the strike, it was “not going to change the nature of our relationship with the Israelis”.

But he added that the United States and Israel were “going to have to talk about” its impact on truce efforts. The talk of a ceasefire, still out of reach after months of failed negotiations, came as Israel has been intensifying its campaign in the Gaza Strip.