Israeli soldiers raid home of Palestinian Oscar-winner Basel Adra

Palestinian Oscar-winning director Basel Adra has said that Israeli soldiers forced their way into his home in occupied West Bank, and went through his wife’s phone while searching for him, Al Jazeera reports.

Israeli settlers attacked his village, injuring two of his brothers and one cousin, Adra was quoted as saying. While at a hospital with his brothers, Adra said he heard from his family members in the village that nine Israeli troops had stormed his house.

The soldiers asked his wife, Suha, about his whereabouts and went through her phone while his nine-month-old daughter was home. According to Adra, the soldiers also briefly detained his uncle.

Adra said he had no way of returning home to check on his family because “Israeli troops blocked the entrance to the village and he was afraid of being detained”, Al Jazeera added.