E-Paper | September 14, 2025

Global lenders’ climate finance hits record $137bn in 2024

Amin Ahmed Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 09:03am

ISLAMABAD: Global climate finance provided by multilateral development banks (MDBs) rose by 10 per cent in 2024, reaching a record $137 billion, with the bulk directed to low and middle-income economies, according to a new report.

Private finance mobilised by MDBs for climate action also climbed sharply, reaching $134bn in 2024 — a 33pc increase from the previous year.

High-income states got $51.5bn in support

The report, released by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), said climate finance remains central to MDBs’ efforts to advance sustainable development worldwide. By supporting investments in renewable energy, green cities, clean transport, water and food security, MDBs are helping countries move closer to achieving the Sustain­able Development Goals.

Of the total climate finance last year, $85.1bn went to low and middle-income economies. Climate finance to these countries has more than doubled over the past five years and rose 14pc year-on-year. Of this, $58.8bn, or 69pc, was allocated for climate change mitigation, while $26.3bn, or 31pc, was directed to adaptation.

Mobilised private finance for climate investments in these economies amounted to $33bn.

In high-income countries, MDBs’ climate finance reached $51.5bn in 2024, of which $46.5bn (90pc) supported mitigation and $5bn (10pc) backed adaptation. Mobilised private finance for climate-related inves­t­ments in these countries stood at $101bn.

The 2024 climate finance data was compiled by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Deve­lo­pment and includes contributions from the Afr­ican Development Bank, Asian Development Bank, Council of Europe Develo­pment Bank, European Inve­stment Bank, Inter-American Development Bank Group, Islamic Development Bank, New Development Bank and World Bank Group.

Published in Dawn, September 14th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...
Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...