Prince Harry visits Ukraine, outlines plans for rehabilitation

LONDON: Britain’s Prince Harry visited Ukraine on Friday, arriving in Kyiv with a team from his Invictus Games Foundation to outline his charity’s plans to help rehabilitate wounded soldiers, his office said in a statement.

Harry, the younger son of Britain’s King Charles, also visited the site of one of Russia’s numerous strikes on the capital, the head of Kyiv’s military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, said.

“Completely destroyed homes speak a universal language. Our pain also needs no translation,” Tkachenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “We are grateful to Prince Harry for his attention to our pain and for his heartfelt compassion.” It was Harry’s second visit to Ukraine this year, after he visited a centre for wounded military personnel in Lviv in April.

Harry served for 10 years in the British Army before setting up the Invictus Games Foundation, a charity which runs an international sporting event for military personnel wounded in action.

