US senators denounce Gaza ‘ethnic cleansing’, urge end to US ‘complicity’

A pair of Democratic senators have determined that Israel is engaged in a plan to ethnically cleanse Gaza of Palestinians and urged an end to US complicity in the “strategy”, Anadolu Agency reports.

The lawmakers issued a 21-page report in which they said their time in the region led to them to the “inescapable conclusion that the Netanyahu government’s war in Gaza has gone far beyond the targeting of Hamas to imposing collective punishment on the Palestinians there, with the goal of making life for them unsustainable.”

“From our trip, from our observations, from our firsthand accounts, it’s clear that the Netanyahu government has gone far beyond targeting Hamas to imposing collective punishment on all the people of Gaza,” said Senator Chris Van Hollen, who briefed reporters alongside report co-author Senator Jeff Merkley on Capitol Hill.

“What now they’re doing, and what we witnessed is putting those goals into action in Gaza,” he added.

Read more here.