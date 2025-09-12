E-Paper | September 12, 2025

US senators denounce Gaza ‘ethnic cleansing’, urge end to US ‘complicity’

Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 11:10am

A pair of Democratic senators have determined that Israel is engaged in a plan to ethnically cleanse Gaza of Palestinians and urged an end to US complicity in the “strategy”, Anadolu Agency reports.

The lawmakers issued a 21-page report in which they said their time in the region led to them to the “inescapable conclusion that the Netanyahu government’s war in Gaza has gone far beyond the targeting of Hamas to imposing collective punishment on the Palestinians there, with the goal of making life for them unsustainable.”

“From our trip, from our observations, from our firsthand accounts, it’s clear that the Netanyahu government has gone far beyond targeting Hamas to imposing collective punishment on all the people of Gaza,” said Senator Chris Van Hollen, who briefed reporters alongside report co-author Senator Jeff Merkley on Capitol Hill.

“What now they’re doing, and what we witnessed is putting those goals into action in Gaza,” he added.

Read more here.

Climate emergency
Updated 12 Sep, 2025

Climate emergency

The devastation will test both the state’s resolve and ability to rehabilitate displaced communities.
Peace committee
12 Sep, 2025

Peace committee

THE formation of a national-level committee to deal with hate speech, extremism and terrorism can only be welcomed....
Gen Z revolt
12 Sep, 2025

Gen Z revolt

NEPAL’S restless youth have shaken the political order. What began as outrage over a sweeping ban on 26 social...
Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...