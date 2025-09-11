E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Sufficient wheat stocks, damage to rice and sugarcane crop ‘manageable’: finance ministry

Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 05:53pm

The finance ministry has said in a press release that despite floods wreaking havoc across the nation, there are sufficient wheat stocks and damage to crops is manageable.

According to the press release, the Steering Committee on Inflationary Trends in Pakistan was convened today to assess the key domestic and international factors influencing price dynamics.

“The finance minister underscored that controlling inflation and ensuring price stability remain among the top priorities of the government, especially to safeguard vulnerable and low-income households, including those affected by recent floods,” the statement read.

“It was noted that sufficient wheat stocks, excluding strategic reserves, are currently available [and] initial assessments suggest that the damage to the rice and sugarcane crop is manageable,” the ministry said.

“The finance minister stressed the need for strict monitoring and vigilance against market speculation to prevent any artificial price increases.”

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb chairs a meeting of the Steering Committee on Inflationary Trends in Pakistan on September 11. — Finance Ministry
Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb chairs a meeting of the Steering Committee on Inflationary Trends in Pakistan on September 11. — Finance Ministry

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

The day Kathmandu burned

The day Kathmandu burned

Pratibha Tuladhar
Triggered by a recent social media ban, Nepal's Gen Z took to the streets against corruption and nepotism. But none of them had foreseen the violence and unrest that transpired.

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...