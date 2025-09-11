E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Belgian festival axes German orchestra over Israeli conductor

A prominent German orchestra’s performance at a Belgian festival has been cancelled over concerns about its Israeli conductor, sparking a furious reaction from Berlin.

Belgium’s foreign minister distanced himself Thursday from the decision by Flanders Festival Ghent, where the Munich Philharmonic was to perform on September 18, led by its future chief conductor, Israel’s Lahav Shani.

Shani, who officially takes over as conductor of the Munich orchestra for the 2026/27 season, is currently music director of the Israel Philharmonic.

As a result, festival organisers said they were “unable to provide sufficient clarity about his attitude” towards the Israeli government, whose ongoing onslaught in Gaza has triggered international uproar.

“We have chosen to refrain from collaboration with partners who have not distanced themselves unequivocally from that regime,” the organisers said in a statement, while also noting Shani had “spoken out in favour of peace and reconciliation several times in the past”.

Israeli-born conductor Lahav Shani performs with the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, during the Festival of Joy concert, outside of the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, on May 8, 2018. — AFP
