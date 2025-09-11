E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Banks’ assets grow amid investment in govt bonds

Shahid Iqbal Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 09:18am

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has reported an 11 per cent growth in the banking sector’s assets during the first half of the calendar year 2025 (H1CY25), largely driven by increased investments in government bonds.

The SBP issued its Mid-Year Performance Review on Wednesday, highlighting the performance and soundness of the banking sector for the period from January to June 2025.

The review indicated that investments in government securities were the primary contributors to this asset growth, reflecting the government’s ongoing reliance on the banking sector for funding. In addition to this, domestic debt, which is predominantly composed of bank lending, grew by Rs7.13 trillion during the financial year 2025, pushing the total debt to 70.2pc of the GDP, creating additional strain on the economy.

Despite these concerns, the SBP noted that advances showed contraction across both public and private sectors. Fixed investment advances to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) continued to increase, while deposits grew at an impressive 17.7pc, reducing banks’ dependence on borrowings.

The review also highlighted that the credit risk of the banking sector remained contained, with non-performing loans (NPLs) declining. However, due to a contraction in advances, the gross NPL-to-loans ratio increased marginally to 7.4pc by June 2025. Despite this, the sector maintained a solid net NPL-to-net loans ratio of -0.5pc, reflecting lower risk on a net basis due to the banks holding higher provisions for loan losses.

Earnings in the sector remained stable, with banks benefiting from higher volumes of earning assets. As a result, the Return on Assets (ROA) remained steady at 1.3pc, while the Return on Equity stood at 21.3pc, nearly unchanged from December 2024.

The banking sector’s Capital Adequacy Ratio improved to 21.4pc, from 20.6pc in December 2024.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Widening war
Updated 11 Sep, 2025

Widening war

By striking in Doha, Israel has crossed a line with profound implications for regional security.
Public insecurity
11 Sep, 2025

Public insecurity

BIG Brother has been watching us. There have been multiple disclosures over the past year about how the activities ...
Tax directory
11 Sep, 2025

Tax directory

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be...
Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...