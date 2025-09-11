E-Paper | September 11, 2025

Editorial Published September 11, 2025

THE government’s decision to publish tax records — payments and declared incomes — of taxpayers may be justified to the extent of individuals holding a public office or position: parliamentarians, bureaucrats, judges, etc. After all, these individuals not only occupy positions of power but also draw their salaries and perks from the public exchequer, and the people have every right to know whether they are paying their tax dues honestly. Besides, transparent public scrutiny of these individuals strengthens accountability and works as a deterrent against corruption. This logic, however, cannot be applied to private citizens since public disclosure of their tax returns and wealth statements risks invasion of their privacy guaranteed under the Constitution. Nor does it serve the larger interest as in the case of public office holders.

If the authorities believe that someone is underreporting their incomes or evading tax payment, they must proceed against them under the law rather than expose their financial data to public eyes. The revival of the past practice of publishing a tax directory, after a five-year hiatus, which indiscriminately lists all taxpayers, may end up discouraging compliance rather than promoting it. The prime minister should take action to provide taxpayers quality public services — education, healthcare, clean drinking water, etc — instead of resorting to symbolic measures if he wishes to ‘honour and recognise’ them for shouldering the burden of financing the state. An even better way of recognising the contribution of honest taxpayers would be to implement credible reforms aimed at broadening the tax base and punishing tax cheaters to reduce the excessive tax burden on salaried individuals and compliant businesses. Publicising the tax records of taxpayers will not address the chronic tax revenue shortfall, which has resulted in one of the lowest tax-to-GDP ratios — regionally and globally. Without strong measures to reduce the burden on existing taxpayers, the exercise will be nothing more than a PR effort.

Published in Dawn, September 11th, 2025

