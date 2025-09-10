Qatar says there will be a ‘collective response’ to Israeli ‘bullying’

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has said that there must be a “collective response” to Israeli aggression, Al Jazeera reports, citing an interview given to CNN.

“There is a response that will happen from the region. This response is currently under consultation and discussion with other partners in the region,” Al-Thani said.

“We are hoping for something meaningful that deters Israel from continuing this bullying,” he added.

The Qatari leader also said that the Israeli strike was aimed at undermining “any chance of peace”.

“Everything about the meeting is very well known to the Israelis and the Americans. It’s not something that we are hiding,” Al-Thani said of the presence of Hamas officials in Qatar.

“I think that what Netanyahu has done yesterday — he just killed any hope for those [Israeli] hostages,” he added.