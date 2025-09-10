Cabinet approves resumption of new gas connections

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik on Wednesday announced that the federal cabinet has approved the resumption of new gas connections across the country, ending the ban imposed in 2021.

Briefing the media on cabinet decisions along with Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, he said the government had responded to strong public demand by lifting the restriction on new connections.

He said the cabinet took several key decisions, including restoring new domestic gas connections, particularly in newly developed housing areas where residents had been forced to rely on LPG cylinders and alternative fuels.

The minister assured that both Sui companies had already completed procurement processes for meters and pipelines, and would immediately begin processing pending applications once the official notification is issued.

Existing applicants would also be given the option to convert their requests to RLNG-based connections by paying the prescribed security fee to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, he added.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to easing the energy burden on citizens, the minister said the decision would help reduce household fuel expenses and provide much-needed relief amid inflation.

He explained that although RLNG would remain costlier than domestic natural gas, it would be around 30–35 per cent cheaper than LPG, thereby easing household fuel costs.

“We already have a surplus of RLNG and adequate electricity availability, but we are working to strengthen governance and sustainability in the sector,” he added.

He said that one bidding round for domestic gas exploration had already been completed, while another would conclude soon.

Chaudhry said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided to lift the ban on domestic gas connections imposed in 2021 to address a longstanding public demand.

He expressed gratitude to the premier and the petroleum minister for resolving a major issue that households had been facing for years. “The difficulties caused by the suspension of gas connections will now be resolved,” he added.

Malik said efforts were also being made to attract international companies, including those from Turkiye, China and the United States, for both onshore and offshore exploration.

“By gradually boosting local production, we aim to reduce reliance on RLNG and provide cheaper, indigenous fuel to the people,” he said.

He reiterated the government’s determination to achieve sustainability in the energy sector, reduce dependence on costly imports, and gradually shift towards indigenous fuel resources.

On the floods, he said the prime minister was personally supervising a comprehensive damage assessment in consultation with provinces. The federal government, he assured, would fulfil its responsibility to provide maximum relief to the victims.

Cabinet declares climate, agriculture emergencies

Meanwhile, Chaudhry said the federal cabinet declared both a climate and agriculture emergency in the country.

Sharing details of the cabinet meeting, he said the premier had decided, and the cabinet endorsed, the immediate enforcement of a climate emergency.

Climate change, he said, was already one of the most debated subjects globally and was severely affecting Pakistan through shifting weather patterns.

“Unfortunately, in past decades, we failed to protect our forests and trees, while encroachments narrowed natural waterways — rivers, streams, and channels that once allowed easy passage of rainwater. This has worsened the flooding situation we see today,” he said.

The minister added that the climate minister was tasked with submitting a comprehensive report to PM Shehbaz within 15 days. He added that the cabinet would deliberate on the report, to figure out how Pakistan could cope with climatic challenges and prepare effective strategies to protect the nation from such devastating losses in the future.

“Since 2022, we have witnessed the devastation caused by floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Punjab. Now, this water is flowing into Sindh from the five-river basin, and our prayers and efforts are focused on minimising the losses there as well,” he said.

The minister said the floods had caused massive destruction, particularly to agriculture, along with human and financial losses — a matter discussed in detail during the cabinet meeting.

An agriculture emergency, he said, would help assess the extent of damage to agriculture across the country and determine how farmers can be compensated for their losses.

Chaudhry stressed that climate and agriculture challenges could not be addressed without the cooperation, support, and consultation of provincial governments.

Therefore, he said the prime minister had decided to convene an immediate meeting of all provincial stakeholders under the leadership of their respective chief ministers.

“This country belongs to all of us, and together we must overcome its challenges,” he said, adding that stakeholders from GB and Azad Kashmir would also participate in the huddle.