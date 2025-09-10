E-Paper | September 10, 2025

India bowl first in opening Asia Cup encounter against UAE

Dawn.com Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 07:58pm
India men’s captain Suryakumar Yadav and UAE captain Muhammad Waseem at the toss in Dubai on September 10. — X/BCCI
India men’s captain Suryakumar Yadav and UAE captain Muhammad Waseem at the toss in Dubai on September 10. — X/BCCI

India men’s captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first against the United Arab Emirates in their first encounter of Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Wednesday.

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup kicked off with the Group ‘B’ match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong, where Azmatullah Omarzai hammered a 20-ball fifty as his team beat Hong Kong by 94 runs in the opening match on Tuesday.

Pakistan and India meet on September 14 in the most-awaited match of the T20 tournament, which serves as a build-up for next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The tournament trophy was also unveiled by ACC President Mohsin Naqvi at a ceremony with team captains ahead of the tournament’s first encounter between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Teams:

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.

UAE: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (capt), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Junaid Siddique, and Simranjeet Singh.

More to follow

Men's Asia Cup 2025
Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...
Leaky state
Updated 09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

Instead of finding scapegoats for data leak, the authority would be better served with a bit of self-reflection.
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...