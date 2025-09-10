India bowl first in opening Asia Cup encounter against UAE

India men’s captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bowl first against the United Arab Emirates in their first encounter of Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on Wednesday.

The 17th edition of the Asia Cup kicked off with the Group ‘B’ match between Afghanistan and Hong Kong, where Azmatullah Omarzai hammered a 20-ball fifty as his team beat Hong Kong by 94 runs in the opening match on Tuesday.

Pakistan and India meet on September 14 in the most-awaited match of the T20 tournament, which serves as a build-up for next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The tournament trophy was also unveiled by ACC President Mohsin Naqvi at a ceremony with team captains ahead of the tournament’s first encounter between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Teams:

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah.

UAE: Muhammad Zohaib, Muhammad Waseem (capt), Asif Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Harshit Kaushik, Haider Ali, Muhammad Rohid, Junaid Siddique, and Simranjeet Singh.

