260 leaders, workers freed in Balochistan after govt-opposition deal

QUETTA: All political leaders and workers arrested during the wheel-jam and shutter-down strike — following clashes with police and road blockades — were released on Tuesday after successful negotiations between the provincial authorities and opposition party leaders.

Both sides reached an agreement under which the government agreed to release all detained workers and supporters of opposition parties and withdraw cases registered against them under various sections across Balochistan.

Police had on Monday arrested around 260 people from Quetta and other towns and cities of the pro­v­ince for violating Section 144, blocking highways, pelting police with stones, and attacking public and private property.

They were protesting a recent sui­cide bombing at a BNP-M rally in Quetta, which claimed over a dozen lives.

The negotiations were held at the commissioner’s office, where the government side was represented by Balochistan’s Senior Minister Mir Zahoor Ahmed Bul­edi, Finance Minister Mir Shoaib Nosh­e­rwani, Health Minister Bakht Muham­mad Kakar, and Zamarak Khan Acha­k­zai.

Quetta Division Com­m­issioner Shah­zeb Khan Kakar and Deputy Com­­mi­s-­­­sioner retired Captain Mehrullah Badini also participated in the talks.

The opposition delegation was led by Advocate Sajid Khan Tareen, Akhtar Hussain Langove and Agha Hassan Baloch of the Balochistan National Par­ty; Talimand Khan, Majeed Khan Achakzai and Kabir Khan Afghan of the PkMAP; Aslam Baloch and Changeez Hayee Baloch of the National Party; Asghar Khan Achakzai and Rash­eed Nasar of the ANP; Advocate Salam Agha and Malik Faisal Dehwar of the PTI; Zahid Akhtar Baloch and Jameel Ahmed Mashw­ani of the Jamaat-i-Islami; and Maulana Wilayat Hussain of the MWM.

The government and opposition delegations discussed the prevailing situation in the province and Monday’s incidents, ultimately reaching a consensus to sign an agreement. As a goodwill gesture, the government delegation annou­nced the release of all political activists and the withdrawal of cases registered in various districts of Balochistan, on the directives of Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti.

It was agreed that opposition parties would coordinate with district administrations to organise rallies and public gatherings in line with standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Opposition leaders assu­red that all demonstrations would remain peaceful, laws would be fully respected and public property protected. They further pled­g­­ed that no violent incidents or destructive actions would take place during protests.

