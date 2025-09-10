LAHORE: Pakistan Oly­mpic Association (POA) president Arif Saeed has reiterated that the association and its affiliated federations will function stri­ctly under the Inter­national Olympic Commi­ttee (IOC) Charter, while expressing readiness to work with the government without compromising on autonomy.

Responding to concerns over tensions between the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and national federations — reminiscent of disputes from 2012 to 2014 — Arif said the POA valued its working relationship with the federal sports authorities.

“As far as the autonomy of national sports federations is concerned, it will be safeguarded under the IOC Charter,” Arif told reporters. “I am in constant contact with the federal minister, secretary sports and DG, and we share mutual respect. They all know what our mission is and why I came to the Olympic House.”

He stressed that the POA was ready to cooperate with the government “as long as the IOC Charter’s autonomy is not violated”. However, he warned that any breach would contravene both the Charter and the Lausanne Agreement signed bet­ween the IOC and the federal government in 2014.

“I do hope no Pakistani would want that agreement to be violated,” he added.

On the matter of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) — disaffiliated by the POA in 2020 following doping cases at the 2019 South Asian Games — Arif said discussions were underway to resolve the issue.

“Arshad Nadeem is a national hero, and I personally visited him to acknowledge his services, regardless of AFP’s suspension,” he said. “Negotiations with AFP officials are ongoing and restoring their affiliation is a priority, but all matters must be settled under POA laws.”

He recalled that AFP’s refusal to cooperate with a POA probe committee in 2020 had led to its suspension.

Regarding the Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF), Arif clarified that the body remained affiliated with the POA and had not received any communication from the Inter­national Weightlifting Fed­eration about suspension.

“The POA’s doors are open for weightlifters Noor Dastgir, Talha Talib and other medal hopefuls,” he said.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025