E-Paper | September 10, 2025

Four PTI leaders write to CJP Afridi for early decision on appeals

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 11:38am

LAHORE: Four convicted PTI leaders — Dr Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed, Ejaz Chaudhry and Omer Sarfraz Cheema — have requested the chief justice of Pakistan to instruct the appellate courts to take up all appeals against their convictions and decide the matters within two months.

The demand was made by them in a letter to the chief justice of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The letter seeks attention of the chief justice to the miscarriage of justice inflicted upon them through proceedings before the two anti-terrorism courts in Lahore, which were allegedly tainted by mala fide political considerations rather than by lawful cause.

“From the very outset, our arrests, prosecutions and convictions have been orchestrated not by legal merit but by politically motivated manipulation. Our fundamental rights have been trampled upon through multiple serious violations:

Sections 1.6 and 19 of the ATA, which mandate the right to fair trial and due process were disregarded entirely. Established legal benchmarks regarding evidentiary burden, standards of proof and terrorism-related jurisprudence were ignored. Numerous prosecution witnesses were thoroughly discredited through cross-examination, revealing contradictions and lack of corroboration. Yet their evidence was treated as conclusive.”

The jailed leaders pointed out lack of corroborating evidence — CCTV, geofencing, safe city footage and digital records to substantiate the charges laid against them.

Despite being imprisoned for 28 months, the prosecution had yet to prove allegations against Mr. Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, who was allegedly the principal conspirator, they wrote.

“Those who held press conferences to quit the PTI have been given clean chits, pre-arrest and post-arrest bails granted and their challans delayed so far. Prosecution has selectively submitted challans of a few out of 34 persons held guilty by the joint investigation team in September 2023.”

They appealed to the chief justice to issue orders for conclusion of the appellate proceedings. They requested him to direct the Lahore High Court to conclude all pending appeals and suspension applications of political prisoners within two months.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

Imran Khan Arrest
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...
Leaky state
Updated 09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

Instead of finding scapegoats for data leak, the authority would be better served with a bit of self-reflection.
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...