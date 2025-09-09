Another May 9 riots case: Lahore ATC acquits PTI’s SMQ, hands down 10-year jail term to Yasmin Rashid and Ejaz Chaudhry

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday acquitted former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi while sentencing Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry and others to 10 years in prison over yet another May 9 riots case, pertaining to the burning of police vehicles near Jinnah House.

Following the arrest of ex-premier Imran Khan on May 9, 2023, from the Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) premises, riots erupted across the country and went on for at least 24 hours. Protesters vandalised and torched government buildings and military installations, while also breaking into the residence of the Lahore corps commander. The state subsequently launched a crackdown against him and his party, filing several other cases against Imran and party leaders since the events of May 9.

Sarwar Road Police had registered a case against the PTI leaders on charges of setting police vehicles on fire near Jinnah House (Corps Commander House).

Advocate Rana Mudassar confirmed the development to Dawn.com, saying ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill acquitted Qureshi while Rashid, Chaudhry, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed and former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema were sentenced to 10 years in prison in the case.

He added that PTI activist and fashion designer Khadija Shah was also sentenced to five years in prison in the case, adding that a total of 51 accused were involved in the case, with 12 declared absconders and the trial of 39 completed.

Today’s court proceedings come after similar other acquittals for the former diplomat and sentences for the PTI leaders in multiple May 9 cases.