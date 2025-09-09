Israeli captive’s mother: ‘Netanyahu may have assassinated my son’ with attack

Einav Zangauker, mother of Matan Zangauker, currently held captive in Gaza, says that she is “trembling with fear” in the wake of Israel’s attack on the Hamas negotiating team in Doha, Al Jazeera reports.

“Why does Netanyahu insist on sabotaging every opportunity to reach a deal?… My son’s life has been in real danger for 22 months… The prime minister is obstructing the deal again, and no deal is on the table,” she said in a video message posted on social media.

“I am fed up. The people of Israel are fed up with this war.”