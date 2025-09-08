E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Some tents enter Gaza but Red Cross says enclave needs many more

Published September 8, 2025 Updated September 8, 2025 11:15pm

The Red Cross has said it has distributed over 300 tents to displacement camps in southern Gaza in recent days but warned that the current supply of shelter materials to the enclave falls far short of urgent needs on the ground.

In addition to the 300 tents, more than 1,500 are expected to be delivered in the coming days, the Red Cross added, but said hundreds of thousands of people desperately need new tents or tarpaulins after months of wear and tear on existing supplies.

“Many displaced families are living in appalling conditions — some among the rubble of their destroyed homes, others in makeshift tents constructed from tarpaulins and scrap metal,” Sarah Davies, a spokesperson for the International Committee of the Red Cross, told Reuters.

